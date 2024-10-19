F1 Parc Ferme Controversy: Red Bull's Ride-Height Device Under Scrutiny

In the fast-paced world of Formula One, McLaren's Zak Brown has issued a stark warning about potential 'massive consequences' should Red Bull be found in breach of regulations involving car setup adjustments during the closed 'parc ferme' period.

Red Bull confirmed the presence of a ride-height device, under discussion with the FIA to attach seals, signaling attempts to ensure compliance. However, questions persist about its accessibility and potential breach of the rules.

While Red Bull's Christian Horner brushes off suspicions as 'paranoia,' Brown is concerned about possible 'inappropriate' use, especially as both teams vie closely for championship titles. The FIA has been called to clarify as the rivalry intensifies on and off the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)