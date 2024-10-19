Left Menu

F1 Parc Ferme Controversy: Red Bull's Ride-Height Device Under Scrutiny

Zak Brown from McLaren warns of 'massive consequences' if Red Bull breached Formula One rules regarding car set-ups during closed parc ferme conditions. Red Bull has a ride-height device in their cars, with concerns surfacing around its usage. The FIA and other teams are investigating the matter.

Updated: 19-10-2024 07:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 07:34 IST
In the fast-paced world of Formula One, McLaren's Zak Brown has issued a stark warning about potential 'massive consequences' should Red Bull be found in breach of regulations involving car setup adjustments during the closed 'parc ferme' period.

Red Bull confirmed the presence of a ride-height device, under discussion with the FIA to attach seals, signaling attempts to ensure compliance. However, questions persist about its accessibility and potential breach of the rules.

While Red Bull's Christian Horner brushes off suspicions as 'paranoia,' Brown is concerned about possible 'inappropriate' use, especially as both teams vie closely for championship titles. The FIA has been called to clarify as the rivalry intensifies on and off the track.

