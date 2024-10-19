Left Menu

Indian Footballers Earn Old Trafford Training Spot Through United We Play

Three Indian footballers are set to train at Old Trafford after winning United We Play, a grassroots initiative, alongside players from Nepal and Bangkok. Over 15,000 young footballers participated in this event, which concluded in Chandigarh with Manchester United legend Gary Neville present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:53 IST
Indian Footballers Earn Old Trafford Training Spot Through United We Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Indian footballers, along with two players from Nepal and Bangkok, have secured the opportunity to train at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. This achievement comes after their victory in the fourth edition of 'United We Play', a grassroots football initiative aimed at nurturing young talent.

The initiative witnessed the participation of more than 15,000 aspiring Indian footballers across 18 cities. The grand finale, held in Chandigarh, featured Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was there to support and encourage the young athletes.

The selected players, including PC Lalchhuanawma from Mizoram, Shreejal Kisku from Bhubaneswar, and Mohd Ayan from Lucknow, will partake in various activities at Old Trafford, such as engaging in training sessions with coaches from Manchester United Soccer School and interacting with legendary players. Speaking at the event, Neville expressed his admiration for the young players' dedication and anticipated that their forthcoming experiences at Old Trafford would create memories for a lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024