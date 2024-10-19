Indian Footballers Earn Old Trafford Training Spot Through United We Play

Three Indian footballers, along with two players from Nepal and Bangkok, have secured the opportunity to train at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. This achievement comes after their victory in the fourth edition of 'United We Play', a grassroots football initiative aimed at nurturing young talent.

The initiative witnessed the participation of more than 15,000 aspiring Indian footballers across 18 cities. The grand finale, held in Chandigarh, featured Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was there to support and encourage the young athletes.

The selected players, including PC Lalchhuanawma from Mizoram, Shreejal Kisku from Bhubaneswar, and Mohd Ayan from Lucknow, will partake in various activities at Old Trafford, such as engaging in training sessions with coaches from Manchester United Soccer School and interacting with legendary players. Speaking at the event, Neville expressed his admiration for the young players' dedication and anticipated that their forthcoming experiences at Old Trafford would create memories for a lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies.)