Left Menu

Dipa Karmakar: The Passionate Pursuit of Gymnastics

Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympics, has retired, voicing concerns over the current generation's lack of passion. Despite remarkable achievements, including a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games, she sees issues in national sports governance and aims to inspire future gymnasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:01 IST
Dipa Karmakar: The Passionate Pursuit of Gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar
  • Country:
  • India

Dipa Karmakar, a trailblazer in Indian gymnastics, recently announced her retirement, citing concerns over the passion displayed by today's athletes. Known for her historic fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games and executing the challenging Produnova vault, Karmakar urged younger gymnasts to embrace the sport ardently.

During a panel discussion, she highlighted governance issues within the national federation, believing these hinder Indian gymnastics. Her future plans involve mentoring, either as a coach or supporter, aiming to resolve such issues and inspire the next generation.

Despite having won a gold medal as recently as May, Karmakar's decision was influenced by injuries affecting her performance. She reflects on challenges faced as a woman in gymnastics and aims to leave a lasting impact on Indian sports, putting her native Tripura on the map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024