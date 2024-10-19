Dipa Karmakar: The Passionate Pursuit of Gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar, the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympics, has retired, voicing concerns over the current generation's lack of passion. Despite remarkable achievements, including a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games, she sees issues in national sports governance and aims to inspire future gymnasts.
- Country:
- India
Dipa Karmakar, a trailblazer in Indian gymnastics, recently announced her retirement, citing concerns over the passion displayed by today's athletes. Known for her historic fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games and executing the challenging Produnova vault, Karmakar urged younger gymnasts to embrace the sport ardently.
During a panel discussion, she highlighted governance issues within the national federation, believing these hinder Indian gymnastics. Her future plans involve mentoring, either as a coach or supporter, aiming to resolve such issues and inspire the next generation.
Despite having won a gold medal as recently as May, Karmakar's decision was influenced by injuries affecting her performance. She reflects on challenges faced as a woman in gymnastics and aims to leave a lasting impact on Indian sports, putting her native Tripura on the map.
(With inputs from agencies.)
