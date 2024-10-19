Dipa Karmakar: The Passionate Pursuit of Gymnastics

Dipa Karmakar, a trailblazer in Indian gymnastics, recently announced her retirement, citing concerns over the passion displayed by today's athletes. Known for her historic fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games and executing the challenging Produnova vault, Karmakar urged younger gymnasts to embrace the sport ardently.

During a panel discussion, she highlighted governance issues within the national federation, believing these hinder Indian gymnastics. Her future plans involve mentoring, either as a coach or supporter, aiming to resolve such issues and inspire the next generation.

Despite having won a gold medal as recently as May, Karmakar's decision was influenced by injuries affecting her performance. She reflects on challenges faced as a woman in gymnastics and aims to leave a lasting impact on Indian sports, putting her native Tripura on the map.

