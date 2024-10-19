Left Menu

Dipa Karmakar's Retirement: A New Era for Indian Gymnastics

Dipa Karmakar, a trailblazer in Indian gymnastics, announced her retirement, hailing the increased zeal among youth for Olympic glory. She reflected on her career's highs and challenges, including injuries and groundbreaking achievements, emphasizing her historic contributions to the sport and expressing hope for future gymnastic success in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:26 IST
Former Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dipa Karmakar, India's pioneering gymnast, announced her retirement on October 7, expressing optimism about the sport's future. Speaking to ANI, she highlighted a growing zeal among young athletes striving for Olympic success, despite recent setbacks in qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Karmakar recalled her career highs, including her 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze, the first by an Indian woman in gymnastics.

Karmakar, 31, admitted her body's limitations after battling multiple injuries prompted her decision to retire, despite her passion for vaulting. Reflecting on her illustrious career, she noted her trailblazing performances at the Rio 2016 Olympics and her gold at the Asian Championships as standout moments inspiring future gymnasts in India.

While discussing her experiences, Karmakar alluded to issues between the Gymnastic Federation and the Sports Authority of India, expressing a desire for better support for future athletes. Her historic achievements continue to inspire aspiring gymnasts, as her successful return to competition signifies a hopeful era for the sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

