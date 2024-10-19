Thrilling Test Opener: A Battle of Titans
The opening Test between India and New Zealand sees India posting scores of 46 and 462 in their innings, while New Zealand scores 402. The second innings for New Zealand begins with Tom Latham and Devon Conway yet to score, facing Jasprit Bumrah's initial 0.4 overs without any loss.
The opening Test match between India and New Zealand kicked off with cricket fans on edge. India managed to post a modest first innings score of 46, followed by a more competitive 462 in the second innings.
New Zealand took the opportunity to assert their dominance with a robust total of 402 in their first innings. As Day 4 unfolded, the tension was palpable when New Zealand began their second innings under the watchful eyes of the fans.
Tom Latham and Devon Conway, the New Zealand openers, started cautiously, remaining at 0 runs with no loss, after facing just four balls from India's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a tight opening over.
