Sarfaraz Khan's Heroics and Pant's Near Century Power India Ahead of New Zealand

In a thrilling display at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant catapulted India to a formidable 438/6 by the end of Day 4's second session against New Zealand. Their remarkable partnership began with India resuming at 344/3, drastically reducing the deficit to just 12 runs.

The electrifying innings saw both players reach significant milestones, with Sarfaraz hitting 150 and Pant narrowly missing a century by a single run. The two managed to convert their feats into a decisive lead over the Blackcaps, despite rain threatening to pause play.

As the day unfolded, experienced players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja took up the mantle following Sarfaraz and Pant's departures, ensuring India maintained momentum. Amid heavy clouds, the Test took a dramatic turn, accentuating Sarfaraz's aggressive start and Pant's composed aggression.

