Kiwis Chase Historic Test Win in India Amid Rain Concerns

New Zealand stands on the cusp of a significant Test victory against India, aiming to score 107 more runs. However, pacer William O'Rourke has warned that the seemingly modest target won't be a straightforward task, given the quality of the Indian team.

The Kiwis showcased a strong bowling performance by dismissing India for 462 runs in their second innings. O'Rourke, alongside fellow pacer Matt Henry, took six wickets between them, placing New Zealand in a promising position for an overseas victory.

O'Rourke reveled in his debut's challenges and successes on Indian soil, notably his dismissal of star batsman Virat Kohli. He acknowledged mentor Kyle Jamieson's influence and highlighted the pressure applied by Indian batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant before the New Zealand bowlers regained their momentum.

