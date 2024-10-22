Singapore Banks on Geoff Lawson for Cricket Glory

In a strategic move, Singapore has enlisted the expertise of former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson as their temporary national coach.

Aiming to enhance performance in the forthcoming Cricket World Cup Challenge League, Lawson, 66, will lead the team until the conclusion of the event in November.

Singapore Cricket Association president Mahmood Gaznavi expressed enthusiasm over securing a coach of Lawson's calibre, especially with the tournament being a critical step towards World Cup qualification.

