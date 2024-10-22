Left Menu

Singapore Banks on Geoff Lawson for Cricket Glory

Singapore has appointed former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson as its national coach to boost their Cricket World Cup Challenge League performance. Lawson, well-regarded for his coaching skills, steps into this role temporarily until the end of the November tournament, crucial for World Cup qualification.

In a strategic move, Singapore has enlisted the expertise of former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson as their temporary national coach.

Aiming to enhance performance in the forthcoming Cricket World Cup Challenge League, Lawson, 66, will lead the team until the conclusion of the event in November.

Singapore Cricket Association president Mahmood Gaznavi expressed enthusiasm over securing a coach of Lawson's calibre, especially with the tournament being a critical step towards World Cup qualification.

