David Warner Considers Test Comeback for Crucial Series Against India

David Warner, Australia's former opener, has announced his readiness to come out of retirement if needed for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Warner, who retired earlier this year, could be a solution to Australia's opening batting challenges as they prepare for the Test series starting November 22 in Perth.

Australia's campaign against India is crucial for their bid to reach the World Test Championship final, with several players prepping through Sheffield Shield participation. Despite retiring for the 'right reasons', Warner is eager to fill in if selectors find themselves short due to injuries and performance issues.

Warner's potential return follows Cameron Green's withdrawal for surgery and mixed results from Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja as openers. With the sudden availability of a seasoned opener, Australia hopes to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)