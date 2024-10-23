Athletes Demand Greater Say in Proposed Sports Regulatory Board

The draft National Sports Governance Bill has become a focal point of discussion, with elite athletes urging for greater representation and clarity over the powers of the proposed Sports Regulatory Board. On Wednesday, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with top athletes to address their concerns and suggestions.

One of the primary features of the draft bill is the establishment of the Sports Regulatory Board, tasked with overseeing affiliations with the Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federations. The board has drawn criticism from IOA President P T Usha, who fears government overreach could lead to international repercussions.

In discussions, athletes and coaches supported the formation of a regulatory body but demanded increased athlete representation. Concerns also arose over state associations existing only on paper, skewing election results. The minister assured attendees of the board's autonomy, promising that it would operate without government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)