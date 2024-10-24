Taylor Moore Takes Lead at Zozo Championship Despite Star Struggles
American golfer Taylor Moore secured a one-shot lead after the first round of the Zozo Championship in Japan. A career-best round included six birdies and a remarkable eagle. Defending champion Collin Morikawa and world number two Xander Schauffele faced early challenges, while Justin Thomas showed strong form.
American golfer Taylor Moore surged to a one-shot lead at the Zozo Championship after an impressive opening round at Narashino Country Club in Japan. Moore's round was highlighted by six birdies and a stunning 100-foot chip for an eagle on the par-five 18th, resulting in a career-low seven-under-par 63. His only slip was a bogey on the fourth hole.
Max Greyserman, Eric Cole, and Colombia's Nico Echavarria shared second place. Moore commented on his eagle, 'I had plenty of green to work with. I hit a nice chip and it went in.'
Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele struggled after his tee shot got stuck in tree roots on the par-four ninth, leading to a quadruple-bogey. Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas also experienced varied fortunes, with Morikawa finishing at one-under-par and Thomas tied for seventh at four-under-par.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Leadership Transition: Ishiba Calls for Early Election Showdown
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolves Japan's lower house to set up an Oct. 27 parliamentary election, reports AP.
Largest Ever Japanese Firm Buyout: Couche-Tard's Bold Move on Seven & i Holdings
China Eyes New Era in Japan Relations
Japan's New Leadership: Shigeru Ishiba's Election Gamble