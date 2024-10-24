Left Menu

Taylor Moore Takes Lead at Zozo Championship Despite Star Struggles

American golfer Taylor Moore secured a one-shot lead after the first round of the Zozo Championship in Japan. A career-best round included six birdies and a remarkable eagle. Defending champion Collin Morikawa and world number two Xander Schauffele faced early challenges, while Justin Thomas showed strong form.

American golfer Taylor Moore surged to a one-shot lead at the Zozo Championship after an impressive opening round at Narashino Country Club in Japan. Moore's round was highlighted by six birdies and a stunning 100-foot chip for an eagle on the par-five 18th, resulting in a career-low seven-under-par 63. His only slip was a bogey on the fourth hole.

Max Greyserman, Eric Cole, and Colombia's Nico Echavarria shared second place. Moore commented on his eagle, 'I had plenty of green to work with. I hit a nice chip and it went in.'

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele struggled after his tee shot got stuck in tree roots on the par-four ninth, leading to a quadruple-bogey. Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas also experienced varied fortunes, with Morikawa finishing at one-under-par and Thomas tied for seventh at four-under-par.

