Tension Rises Over WFI Suspension and Wrestling World Championship Withdrawal

The Wrestling Federation of India has withdrawn its team from the World Championship due to ongoing disputes over the sports ministry's interference, prompting legal challenges and a plea for international intervention. The controversy centers on the ministry's suspension of WFI and the court's handling of the federation's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:51 IST
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has withdrawn its participation from the upcoming World Championship, scheduled in Tirana, Albania. This decision comes amid escalating tensions regarding the Indian sports ministry's interference in the federation's autonomy, leading to serious legal ramifications.

The WFI's decision follows a series of legal disputes, notably centered around selection trials for U23 and World Championship categories challenged by wrestlers. The protesting athletes claimed these actions were contempt of court due to the federation's suspension. The court had recently opted not to proceed with the contempt petition against WFI.

WFI has requested the United World Wrestling (UWW) to take action under Article 6.3 of its regulations and has lodged a complaint with the International Olympic Committee. The article mandates affiliated members to maintain autonomy free of political, religious, or economic pressures, a principle allegedly violated by the ministry's suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

