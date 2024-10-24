Left Menu

Denmark Appoints Brian Riemer: New Era for National Football

Brian Riemer has been appointed as the new coach of Denmark’s national football team, securing a contract until the 2026 World Cup. Riemer replaces Kasper Hjulmand following his resignation after Euro 2024. He brings experience from teams like Anderlecht and Brentford to the Danish lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST
Denmark has officially appointed Brian Riemer as the national football team's head coach, concluding the search for a permanent successor to Kasper Hjulmand. Riemer, aged 46, previously led Belgian club Anderlecht and will now guide Denmark until the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Hjulmand's resignation came after Denmark's exit in the Euro 2024 tournament, where the team was eliminated by Germany in the round of 16. Since then, interim solutions included Morten Wieghorst, who took temporary control before going on sick leave, and Lars Knudsen's brief tenure, along with assistance from Daniel Agger.

Riemer, well-versed in managing high-pressure football environments, prepares for his debut match against Spain on November 15 in the Nations League, followed by an away game in Serbia. His extensive background at FC Copenhagen and Brentford is anticipated to invigorate Denmark's strategic play.

