England's Rugby Clubs Enhance Facilities for Women

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has taken a significant stride in promoting women's participation in rugby by introducing sanitary provisions at more than 500 clubs across England. This move aims to increase female engagement in the sport as part of the legacy programme for the Women's World Cup scheduled for next year.

The initiative has seen the delivery of over 300 packages nationwide, equipping clubs with around 1000 sanitary products. Funded by Impact '25's seven million pounds facility investment fund, the program seeks to enhance the overall experience for female players by upgrading toilets, changing rooms, and social spaces.

Under the 'Every Rose' strategy, the introduction of a Women's Health Toolkit accompanies these improvements. The RFU aims to have over 100,000 women and girls playing rugby by 2027, striving to both elevate the standard of sanitary care in clubs and destigmatize the discussion around periods in women's sports.

