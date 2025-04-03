Left Menu

UK Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom is likely to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, as FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged its bid as the 'one valid bid' for the tournament. The joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales faces no competition from previous contenders Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:21 IST
The United Kingdom is on track to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, following an endorsement from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who identified the UK bid as the 'one valid bid' for the tournament.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have joined forces in a unified effort to bring the finals to the UK. This bid comes after the withdrawal of earlier competition from Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Infantino made these remarks during the UEFA Congress in Belgrade, underscoring the strong European interest for the event. Meanwhile, Brazil is confirmed as the host for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

