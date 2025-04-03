UK Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom is positioned to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after being identified as the sole valid bidder. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed this at the UEFA Congress, highlighting the joint effort by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to submit a comprehensive bid.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed pride in being the only contender for hosting the tournament, recalling England's historic 1966 World Cup win. He emphasized the significance of partnering with home nations to deliver an exceptional bid by the year's end.

Infantino noted the absence of rival proposals for 2035, although there were expectations of bids from Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The United States is likely to host the 2031 tournament, marking significant upcoming events meant to elevate women's football globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)