Left Menu

UK Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup

The UK is the sole valid bidder to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, as confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales are collaborating on the bid. FIFA anticipates finalizing hosts for the 2031 and 2035 tournaments by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:26 IST
UK Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom is positioned to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after being identified as the sole valid bidder. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed this at the UEFA Congress, highlighting the joint effort by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to submit a comprehensive bid.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed pride in being the only contender for hosting the tournament, recalling England's historic 1966 World Cup win. He emphasized the significance of partnering with home nations to deliver an exceptional bid by the year's end.

Infantino noted the absence of rival proposals for 2035, although there were expectations of bids from Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The United States is likely to host the 2031 tournament, marking significant upcoming events meant to elevate women's football globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025