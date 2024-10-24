Washington Sundar Shines with Seven-Wicket Haul in Pune Test Against New Zealand

India's spinner Washington Sundar showcased an exceptional performance on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Sundar picked up a remarkable seven wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, who was batting confidently at the time. Rachin's scalp was particularly special for Sundar.

Leading the Indian bowling attack, Sundar emphasized the importance of maintaining accuracy, crediting his success to consistent bowling in key areas. He noted that the team anticipated the pitch to spin from the onset. Among his standout moments was securing the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell, another key wicket in New Zealand's lineup. "Certainly the Rachin Ravindra wicket, because he was batting really well, and even the Daryl Mitchell wicket," Sundar revealed.

Sundar's efforts contributed to New Zealand's innings ending at 259 runs. The match commenced with New Zealand opting to bat, aiming to capitalize on their strong start. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were noteworthy, scoring 76 and 65 runs, respectively. By the end of the day's play, India began their innings with a score of 16/1, trailing by 243 runs. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten as India countered early setbacks with Tim Southee dismissing Rohit Sharma in the third over.

(With inputs from agencies.)