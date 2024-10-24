New Zealand's Cricket Struggle in Latest Match

In a challenging match, New Zealand's cricket team was bowled out for 168 runs in just 40.4 overs. The team struggled to build partnerships, resulting in frequent dismissals at critical moments.

Key contributions came from Brooke Halliday with a notable 39 runs, while Georgia Plimmer added 25. Both players tried to stabilize the innings, but fell to a determined bowling side, highlighting the team's difficulties in maintaining a steady run rate.

The bowling attack was spearheaded by Radha Yadav who took three crucial wickets, supported by Saima Thakor and Deepti Sharma. These performances put the New Zealand team under persistent pressure, defining the course of the match.

