Owen Coyle Secures Future with Chennaiyin FC Until 2026

In an announcement that promises to boost Chennaiyin FC's ambitions, head coach Owen Coyle has extended his contract with the club until 2026. The news was delivered in a ceremonious event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where co-owner Vita Dani presented Coyle with a commemorative jersey as part of a halftime celebration during a match against FC Goa. The display underscored the club's faith in Coyle's leadership, reflecting on his previous successes and current achievements.

Coyle, returning to manage Chennaiyin FC since 2019-20, revived the team from the depths of the table to secure a place in the ISL final that season. His second tenure, starting in 2023, has already seen the club make the playoffs, a feat not accomplished in the previous four years. A seasoned figure in the Indian Super League, Coyle's portfolio includes securing the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC, alongside his contribution to developing young talent, aligning with Chennaiyin's vision for youth development.

Expressing his joy at the contract extension, Coyle said, 'I am thrilled to continue my journey with Chennaiyin FC. The club's vision and the support from the fans and management make it a truly special environment.' Coyle's leadership has initiated a promising start for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2024-25 season, remaining unbeaten in away games and accumulating seven points from four matches, demonstrating a formidable campaign ahead.

