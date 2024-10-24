Left Menu

Owen Coyle Secures Future with Chennaiyin FC Until 2026

Chennaiyin FC has announced the extension of head coach Owen Coyle's contract until 2026. His impactful leadership has revitalized the team's prospects. The announcement was made during halftime against FC Goa, where Coyle received a commemorative jersey, highlighting the club's commitment to continued success under his guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:14 IST
Owen Coyle Secures Future with Chennaiyin FC Until 2026
Head Coach Owen Coyle Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani (Photo: CFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an announcement that promises to boost Chennaiyin FC's ambitions, head coach Owen Coyle has extended his contract with the club until 2026. The news was delivered in a ceremonious event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where co-owner Vita Dani presented Coyle with a commemorative jersey as part of a halftime celebration during a match against FC Goa. The display underscored the club's faith in Coyle's leadership, reflecting on his previous successes and current achievements.

Coyle, returning to manage Chennaiyin FC since 2019-20, revived the team from the depths of the table to secure a place in the ISL final that season. His second tenure, starting in 2023, has already seen the club make the playoffs, a feat not accomplished in the previous four years. A seasoned figure in the Indian Super League, Coyle's portfolio includes securing the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC, alongside his contribution to developing young talent, aligning with Chennaiyin's vision for youth development.

Expressing his joy at the contract extension, Coyle said, 'I am thrilled to continue my journey with Chennaiyin FC. The club's vision and the support from the fans and management make it a truly special environment.' Coyle's leadership has initiated a promising start for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2024-25 season, remaining unbeaten in away games and accumulating seven points from four matches, demonstrating a formidable campaign ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024