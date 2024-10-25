Left Menu

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Kimi Antonelli is set to replace Lewis Hamilton during the first practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Despite previously crashing, Hamilton expressed confidence in the young Italian's abilities. The seven-time champion advised Antonelli to take a measured approach as he steps in for Mercedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 06:13 IST
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Lewis Hamilton will step aside for Kimi Antonelli during the first practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday. Despite Antonelli's previous mishap, Hamilton expressed confidence in the young Italian's potential, underscoring the importance of a cautious approach.

"Kimi is young and he's learning from his initial experience in Monza," said Hamilton. "The key is not to rush and to enjoy the process," he added, advising Antonelli not to aim for anything extraordinary in his first laps.

Hamilton, who has a strong record in Mexico City, arrives with concerns after a challenging race weekend in Austin. He remains focused on making strategic decisions for a better performance this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

