Delhi Gears Up for a Ranji Comeback Against Assam

Delhi's cricket team is set to face Assam in the Ranji Trophy with significant lineup changes due to players' absence. Harshit Rana's inclusion aims to strengthen the team, but missing key batsmen poses challenges. Delhi's coach considers altering the bowling attack following a struggle in their previous match.

Updated: 25-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:42 IST
As the Ranji Trophy continues, Delhi eyes a rebound against Assam in their latest group D clash starting Saturday. The team faces notable changes in the lineup, with pacer Harshit Rana stepping in for Navdeep Saini, who joins India A's tour of Australia.

The absence of Ayush Badoni and Anuj Rawat, both engaged in the Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, leaves Delhi's batting lineup vulnerable, especially as they chase an outright win. Assam, on the other hand, navigates without its core player, Riyan Parag, currently prepping for a tour of South Africa at NCA.

Following a lackluster performance against Tamil Nadu, Delhi explores tactical adjustments, potentially introducing more capable spinners like Shivam Sharma and Sumit Mathur. With seasoned players missing, Delhi's seniors, including skipper Himmat Singh, must lead by example, as the team considers strategic changes among its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

