Afghanistan A Tackles Undefeated India A in ACC Emerging Asia Cup Semifinal

Afghanistan A, led by captain Darwish Rasooli, chose to bat first against unbeaten India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 semifinal. The match, taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, sees both teams vying for a spot in the final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST
Tilak Varma and Darwish Rasooli (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a crucial semifinal showdown at the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024, Afghanistan A's captain Darwish Rasooli has opted to bat first after winning the toss. The match is being held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with the victorious team set to face Sri Lanka A in Sunday's final.

India A is entering the semifinal with an impeccable record, having remained undefeated in Group B. They secured wins against arch-rivals Pakistan A by 7 runs, the United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets, and host nation Oman by 6 wickets. Conversely, Afghanistan A wrapped up the group stage finishing second in Group A, triumphing over Sri Lanka A by 11 runs and Bangladesh A by 4 wickets, although they suffered a defeat against Hong Kong by 5 wickets.

The squads lining up for the clash include India's Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, captain Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, and others. Afghanistan shows a strong lineup with Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, captain Darwish Rasooli, and other key players poised for the match. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

