Left Menu

Santner Shines as New Zealand Tightens Grip on Pune Test

New Zealand's all-rounder Mitchell Santner expressed his excitement over the team's strong position at the end of Day 2 in the Pune Test against India. He highlighted the significance of partnerships and adapting to the pitch conditions, as New Zealand takes a 301-run lead in the second Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST
Santner Shines as New Zealand Tightens Grip on Pune Test
Mitchell Santner (Photo: X/@BLACKCAPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner conveyed his thrill regarding his team's commendable stance against India at the conclusion of the second day of the Test match in Pune. During the post-day briefing, Santner emphasized the necessity of forming partnerships and effectively adjusting to the pitch's intricate conditions.

"We are delighted to find ourselves in a potentially winning position. Forming productive partnerships was crucial given the difficulty of the surface," Santner stated, acknowledging the labor required to forge ahead on the challenging Indian pitch. He elaborated on New Zealand's tactical approach, which hinged on mastering the appropriate pace and accuracy to leverage spin and control.

With New Zealand concluding Day 2 at 198/5, holding a substantial lead of 301 runs, standout performances included captain Tom Latham's impressive innings of 86 runs. While India's bowler Washington Sundar was a key figure, securing four wickets, New Zealand remained dominant. The visitors aim to continue their momentum as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024