Santner Shines as New Zealand Tightens Grip on Pune Test

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner conveyed his thrill regarding his team's commendable stance against India at the conclusion of the second day of the Test match in Pune. During the post-day briefing, Santner emphasized the necessity of forming partnerships and effectively adjusting to the pitch's intricate conditions.

"We are delighted to find ourselves in a potentially winning position. Forming productive partnerships was crucial given the difficulty of the surface," Santner stated, acknowledging the labor required to forge ahead on the challenging Indian pitch. He elaborated on New Zealand's tactical approach, which hinged on mastering the appropriate pace and accuracy to leverage spin and control.

With New Zealand concluding Day 2 at 198/5, holding a substantial lead of 301 runs, standout performances included captain Tom Latham's impressive innings of 86 runs. While India's bowler Washington Sundar was a key figure, securing four wickets, New Zealand remained dominant. The visitors aim to continue their momentum as the match progresses.

