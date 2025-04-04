Modi's Strategic Visit to Sri Lanka: Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Sri Lanka's capital on Friday evening for a crucial three-day visit aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties. The trip, following his attendance at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, seeks to fortify collaborations in critical sectors such as energy, trade, digitalisation, and defence.

The high-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday hold expectations of around 10 major outcomes, chiefly focusing on enhancing cooperation across sectors. Modi's visit coincides with Sri Lanka's gradual economic recovery, supported by India's financial assistance of USD 4.5 billion during the island nation's previous economic crisis.

Prior to embarking on his two-nation tour, Modi underscored the importance of reviewing the progress on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future', a strategy ratified during the Sri Lankan president's earlier trip to New Delhi.

