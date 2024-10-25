Sports Spectacle: From Ohtani Merchandise to Maverick Power Plays

In the lead-up to the World Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Japanese fans eagerly lined up in Tokyo to grab Shohei Ohtani-themed merchandise, solidifying the major leaguer's status as a national icon.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson electrified audiences during his Mavericks debut, scoring 22 points. With Luka Doncic's standout performance, the Mavericks secured a win over the San Antonio Spurs by overturning a halftime deficit and building a decisive lead.

In other sporting news, the tennis scene saw Sofia Kenin upset Daria Kasatkina in Tokyo, while Formula 1's Austin Grand Prix stirred controversy as Max Verstappen went without penalties. Sergei Bobrovsky achieved his 400th NHL career win, adding to a bustling week in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)