Sofia Kenin Advances to Pan Pacific Open Final with Stellar Performance

In an impressive display, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin surged into the final of the Pan Pacific Open, defeating ninth-seeded Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4. Kenin skillfully broke Boulter's serve in the seventh game of the second set, which was pivotal to her victory.

This triumph is particularly significant for Kenin, who had been struggling with her form following a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, causing her WTA ranking to fall to 155. Nevertheless, this performance marks her most successful tournament this season.

Kenin, who ascended to a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2020, will face off against either top seed Zheng Qinwen or Diana Shnaider in the final, as they battle for a spot in Sunday's match.

