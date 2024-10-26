Bastianini Triumphs in Thrilling Thailand GP Sprint

Ducati's Enea Bastianini clinched his second sprint victory of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, crossing the finish line ahead of rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin's aggressive start saw him briefly take the lead before slipping back. Despite this, he finished second, gaining a slight edge in the championship standings over Bagnaia.

Although Bagnaia put up a strong fight, Bastianini maintained the lead, with the victory setting the stage for an intense final race weekend in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)