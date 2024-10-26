Left Menu

Bastianini Triumphs in Thrilling Thailand GP Sprint

Enea Bastianini claimed his second sprint victory at the Thailand Grand Prix, with Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia following closely. The win allowed Martin to slightly extend his championship lead. Despite challenges, Bastianini secured a comfortable victory, setting up an exciting penultimate race weekend in Malaysia.

Updated: 26-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:04 IST
Ducati's Enea Bastianini clinched his second sprint victory of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix, crossing the finish line ahead of rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin's aggressive start saw him briefly take the lead before slipping back. Despite this, he finished second, gaining a slight edge in the championship standings over Bagnaia.

Although Bagnaia put up a strong fight, Bastianini maintained the lead, with the victory setting the stage for an intense final race weekend in Malaysia.

