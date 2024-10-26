Pakistan's Bold Selections Lead to Stunning Series Win Against England

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's cricket team clinched a 2-1 series victory against England, capitalizing on bold selection calls and their home-ground advantage. This impressive comeback followed a stark defeat by Bangladesh in their previous test series at home.

After losing the series opener in Multan, Pakistan made the audacious decision to drop top players including Babar Azam, opting to focus on their spin strength. The decision paid off as spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dominated, taking 39 of the last 40 English wickets.

Kamran Ghulam, stepping in for Babar, significantly contributed with a debut century in Multan. England's one-dimensional batting approach struggled against Pakistan's strategy, leading to self-reflection as they prepare for their upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting November 27.

