Harshit Rana Shines in Debut as Sumit Ghadigaonkar Anchors Assam

Harshit Rana's fiery spell on his Test debut unsettled Assam, but Sumit Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century anchored the visitors to a respectable score in a Ranji Trophy match. Despite issues with slow over-rate and some bowler struggles, Rana's performance stood out on the opening day.

Harshit Rana marked his Test team debut with a compelling bowling performance, unsettling Assam's lineup early in a group D Ranji Trophy match. Delivering an incisive opening spell, Rana's efforts were counteracted by Sumit Ghadigaonkar's steadfast century, anchoring the visitors to 264 for 6 by stumps.

Rana's four-wicket haul overshadowed Delhi's slower over-rate, while partner Money Grewal, on his first-class debut, contributed crucially. Skepticism arose from the selectors' choice of four pacers, yet only Rana effectively utilized bounce and seam movement. Keeper-batter Ghadigaonkar, alongside Sib Shankar Roy, resisted Delhi's opening attack to rally Assam's innings.

Despite initial inroads, Rana faced a resilient counter-attack post a 164-run partnership that tested Delhi's strategies. His tenacity pegged back Assam, gaining key dismissals, yet Delhi's tactical adjustments on day two will be pivotal as they seek to capitalize on their early advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

