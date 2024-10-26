Left Menu

New Zealand's Historic Triumph Ends India's Winning Streak

New Zealand's cricket team secured their first Test series victory in India, ending the hosts' 18-series home winning streak. Despite captain Rohit Sharma's acknowledgment of offensive shortcomings, New Zealand's strategic play led them to a 113-run triumph over India in the second Test match in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:33 IST
New Zealand's Historic Triumph Ends India's Winning Streak
Team India. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic win, New Zealand's cricket team defeated India by 113 runs in the second Test match held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, leading the series 2-0. This landmark victory marks the Kiwis' first Test series win on Indian soil, ending India's 18-series home winning streak that began in 2012.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed the team's collective responsibility for the defeat, stating that early considerations of the World Test Championship are premature. Sharma attributed the loss to his side's batting failures, acknowledging that New Zealand executed their plans more effectively.

Latham's squad capitalized on a 103-run lead, with Tom Latham and others setting India a challenging target of 359 runs. Despite spirited performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, India succumbed to New Zealand's spin attack, notably Mitchell Santner, whose 13-wicket haul drove the match to an early finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024