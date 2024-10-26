New Zealand's Historic Triumph Ends India's Winning Streak

In a historic win, New Zealand's cricket team defeated India by 113 runs in the second Test match held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, leading the series 2-0. This landmark victory marks the Kiwis' first Test series win on Indian soil, ending India's 18-series home winning streak that began in 2012.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed the team's collective responsibility for the defeat, stating that early considerations of the World Test Championship are premature. Sharma attributed the loss to his side's batting failures, acknowledging that New Zealand executed their plans more effectively.

Latham's squad capitalized on a 103-run lead, with Tom Latham and others setting India a challenging target of 359 runs. Despite spirited performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, India succumbed to New Zealand's spin attack, notably Mitchell Santner, whose 13-wicket haul drove the match to an early finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)