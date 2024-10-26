Hewson and De Roey Share Lead at Women's Indian Open Amid Challenging Conditions

Day three of the 16th Women's Indian Open saw England's Alice Hewson maintain her lead at the DLF Golf and Country Club, joined by Belgium's Manon De Roey at 3 under par 213. The tournament, offering a purse of USD 400,000, is South Asia's only Ladies European Tour event.

De Roey, ranked second on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit, was one of two players to master the formidable DLF course on Moving Day, alongside Austria's Emma Spitz. De Roey's impressive 7 under 65 moved her from tied 16th to join Hewson at the top. Meanwhile, England's Liz Young battled into third after a series of dropped shots.

Reflecting on her game, De Roey emphasized the importance of seizing birdie opportunities: "Today was very good. I created a lot of birdie chances and made some putts," she said. As the tournament approaches its final round, both Hewson and De Roey remain focused on their strategies for tackling the demanding course.

India's Hitaashee Bakshi emerged as the highest-ranked local player in T-15th place, while amateur Mannat Brar impressed with a sub-par round. The competition saw several Indian players struggle with the challenging conditions, highlighting the difficulty of the DLF Golf and Country Club's design.

Looking ahead to the concluding round, Hewson and De Roey will strive to maintain their lead, with Hewson aiming for her second title of the year following her previous victory at the VP Bank Swiss Open, and De Roey building on her success at the Investec SA Open.

