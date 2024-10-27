Sainz Stuns with Pole at Mexico City Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz clinched pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix, surpassing major competitors Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Sainz's remarkable lap was almost flawless, marking his first pole in over a year. The spirited competition in Mexico saw some unexpected grid positions and challenges in braking strategies.
In a thrilling turn of events at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured pole position, outpacing championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with a lap he described as 'almost perfect.'
Max Verstappen, leading the championship for Red Bull, clinched the second spot on the grid, while McLaren's Lando Norris, trailing by 57 points with five races left, qualified third. 'Very happy to be on the front row,' remarked Verstappen, who has achieved five wins in the last six Mexican races.
The race on Saturday witnessed intense competition as Ferrari bounced back in the constructors' championship, trailing Red Bull by only eight points, thereby positioning themselves as formidable contenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen
Max Verstappen Dominates U.S. Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying
Controversy at U.S. Grand Prix: McLaren's Andrea Stella Slams Stewards for Penalty on Lando Norris
Lando Norris Brushes Off Red Bull's Mind Games
Max Verstappen's Comeback Quest Amid Red Bull's Struggles