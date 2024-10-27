Left Menu

Sainz Stuns with Pole at Mexico City Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz clinched pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix, surpassing major competitors Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Sainz's remarkable lap was almost flawless, marking his first pole in over a year. The spirited competition in Mexico saw some unexpected grid positions and challenges in braking strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 04:50 IST
Sainz Stuns with Pole at Mexico City Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling turn of events at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured pole position, outpacing championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with a lap he described as 'almost perfect.'

Max Verstappen, leading the championship for Red Bull, clinched the second spot on the grid, while McLaren's Lando Norris, trailing by 57 points with five races left, qualified third. 'Very happy to be on the front row,' remarked Verstappen, who has achieved five wins in the last six Mexican races.

The race on Saturday witnessed intense competition as Ferrari bounced back in the constructors' championship, trailing Red Bull by only eight points, thereby positioning themselves as formidable contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024