Sainz Stuns with Pole at Mexico City Grand Prix

In a thrilling turn of events at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured pole position, outpacing championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with a lap he described as 'almost perfect.'

Max Verstappen, leading the championship for Red Bull, clinched the second spot on the grid, while McLaren's Lando Norris, trailing by 57 points with five races left, qualified third. 'Very happy to be on the front row,' remarked Verstappen, who has achieved five wins in the last six Mexican races.

The race on Saturday witnessed intense competition as Ferrari bounced back in the constructors' championship, trailing Red Bull by only eight points, thereby positioning themselves as formidable contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)