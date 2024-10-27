Khachanov Stuns De Minaur to Chase Consecutive ATP Titles

Karen Khachanov delivered a major upset by defeating second-seeded Alex de Minaur with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory at the Erste Bank Open.

Khachanov, fresh from capturing his seventh career title in Almaty last weekend, extended his winning streak to eight singles matches as he set sights on back-to-back ATP titles.

In the final, Khachanov is set to face Jack Draper, who displayed impressive resilience by coming back from a set down to defeat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)