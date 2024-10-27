Evin Lewis' Explosive Century Propels West Indies to Victory Against Sri Lanka

West Indies' Evin Lewis marked a triumphant return with a scintillating century, leading his team to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International. This win, their first on Sri Lankan soil since 2005, concluded the series, though Sri Lanka retained a 2-1 win overall.

The rain-affected match was curtailed to 23 overs per side, with West Indies choosing to bowl first. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando delivered a strong start, amassing boundaries. Their partnership was halted at 81 runs when all-rounder Roston Chase bowled Fernando out for 34.

Nissanka continued to impress, collaborating with Kusal Mendis for a half-century partnership. Nissanka was eventually run out by Alzarri Joseph after scoring 56, while Mendis accelerated, achieving his half-century in just 19 balls. Sri Lanka concluded their innings at 156/3, with noteworthy scores from Mendis and Charith Asalanka.

The West Indies faced a revised target of 195 runs. Although losing Brandon King early, a solid partnership between skipper Shai Hope and Lewis fortified their innings. Lewis not only reached his half-century in 34 balls but also celebrated his fifth ODI century in just 61 deliveries.

Besides Ashitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka secured a wicket for Sri Lanka. Lewis' performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, sealing the win alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who contributed significantly with a quick half-century.

