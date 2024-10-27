Left Menu

New Zealand's Historic Test Series Triumph in India: A Spin of Surprises

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull discussed India's surprising defeat to New Zealand, attributing it to their batsmen's weak performance against spin. Despite Virat Kohli's struggles, Doull remains optimistic about his future series performances. He also praised New Zealand's strategic play, especially under skipper Tom Latham's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:13 IST
New Zealand's Historic Test Series Triumph in India: A Spin of Surprises
Simon Doull
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, India faced a series defeat in cricket against New Zealand, largely due to their batsmen's struggle with spin, according to former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull. The left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner proved instrumental, capturing 13 wickets and leading the Kiwis to a strong 113-run victory.

Doull critiqued the common belief that Indian players excel against spin, suggesting their success stemmed from having exceptional spinners. The recent series revealed vulnerabilities in the Indian batting lineup, which was tested by Santner's impressive performance. He emphasized the importance of adaptability and expressing concerns over the side's struggles against a non-world-class spin attack.

Looking ahead, Doull exuded confidence in Virat Kohli's capabilities outside spin-friendly pitches, specifically in the forthcoming Australia series. He highlighted Rohit Sharma's tactical errors, especially concerning toss decisions, and stressed the pivotal role of seasoned bowlers in the team strategy. Doull remains hopeful for India's redemption in their next fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024