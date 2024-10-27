New Zealand's Historic Test Series Triumph in India: A Spin of Surprises

In an unexpected turn of events, India faced a series defeat in cricket against New Zealand, largely due to their batsmen's struggle with spin, according to former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull. The left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner proved instrumental, capturing 13 wickets and leading the Kiwis to a strong 113-run victory.

Doull critiqued the common belief that Indian players excel against spin, suggesting their success stemmed from having exceptional spinners. The recent series revealed vulnerabilities in the Indian batting lineup, which was tested by Santner's impressive performance. He emphasized the importance of adaptability and expressing concerns over the side's struggles against a non-world-class spin attack.

Looking ahead, Doull exuded confidence in Virat Kohli's capabilities outside spin-friendly pitches, specifically in the forthcoming Australia series. He highlighted Rohit Sharma's tactical errors, especially concerning toss decisions, and stressed the pivotal role of seasoned bowlers in the team strategy. Doull remains hopeful for India's redemption in their next fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)