New Zealand Aims to Level Series in Crucial ODI Against India

In an intense ODI series, New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, won the toss and opted to bat against India. After India's series-opening victory, both teams are determined to secure the win at Ahmedabad. Previously, India's T20 World Cup journey ended early, missing the knockout stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:40 IST
NZ skipper Sophie Devine and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made a strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss against India in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India, having clinched the first ODI by 59 runs, is eager to seal the series with today's game.

The Indian women's cricket team recently exited the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE with a disappointing performance. They finished third in Group A, achieving two wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan while suffering defeats to New Zealand and Australia, which halted their progress to the knockout stages.

Group A was dominated by Australia and New Zealand, who secured their semifinal berths with solid performances. Notably, New Zealand triumphed in the final against South Africa by 32 runs to claim their first-ever title in the tournament's history. The teams' line-ups for today's game include India listing players like Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, while New Zealand fields Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

