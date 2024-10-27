Armaan Bhatia's Triumph: A Historic Win at India Masters Pickleball

In a thrilling finale at the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship, Indian athlete Armaan Bhatia emerged victorious against USA's Dusty Boyer, clinching the men's Pro Singles title. The closely contested match ended with scores of 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, marking a landmark achievement for India's pickleball community.

Bhatia began the match with a strong lead, but Boyer's resilience saw him stage a comeback, edging ahead with clinical shots to take the first game. However, Bhatia displayed remarkable tenacity in the second game, taking advantage of a slip by Boyer to level the match with an 11-9 win.

The final game was nothing short of a roller-coaster, as Boyer took an 8-0 lead. Yet, Bhatia's fighting spirit saw him reclaim ground and snatch victory with an 11-8 finish. This win not only boosts Bhatia's personal standing but also elevates India's profile in the global pickleball scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)