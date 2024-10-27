Left Menu

Thrilling Stalemate: Tamil Thalaivas Snatch Draw from Jaipur's Grasp

In a dramatic face-off at Hyderabad’s GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Tamil Thalaivas achieved a gripping draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers, finishing 30-30. Sachin scored 11 points for the Thalaivas while Arjun Deshwal excelled with 7 points for Jaipur. The game marked PKL Season 11's second tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:13 IST
Arjun Deswal in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Thalaivas executed a breathtaking comeback at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Sunday, securing a tie in the final moments against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The match concluded with both teams deadlocked at 30-30. Sachin emerged as the top performer for Tamil Thalaivas, scoring an impressive 11 points, while Arjun Deshwal led the charge for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 7 points, supported by Vikash Kandola's 6.

The contest kicked off with Jaipur's captain, Arjun Deshwal, drawing first blood. An intense exchange ensued, with the teams staying neck-and-neck until Jaipur edged ahead by two points. Laced with dynamic plays, Sachin's Super Tackle on Arjun Deshwal equalized the game, intensifying the contest. Despite Surjeet Singh's all-out tactic, granting Jaipur a 6-point advantage by the 10th minute, the Tamil Thalaivas remained resilient. By halftime, Jaipur was five points ahead at 21-16.

Upon resumption, Chandran Ranjith reignited Tamil Thalaivas' hopes, yet Jaipur maintained their grip with relentless performances from Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola, and Ankush Rathee. As the end approached, Sachin orchestrated a brilliant finale, and with Nitesh Kumar's decisive defense, the Tamil Thalaivas managed to level the score at 30-30, marking the second tie of PKL Season 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

