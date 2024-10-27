Left Menu

Afghanistan Triumphs in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024

Afghanistan clinched the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 title after defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a thrilling final. Despite Sri Lanka's early batting efforts, Afghanistan's strategic bowling and solid partnerships led them to victory at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:52 IST
Team Afghanistan A. (Picture: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a dramatic showdown at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Afghanistan emerged victorious in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, clinching the title after a decisive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, faced challenges from the outset.

Key contributions came from Sahan Arachchige, who remained unbeaten on 64, pushing Sri Lanka to a modest total of 133/7. Supporting acts by Nimesh Vimukthi and Pawan Rathnayake provided some relief. But Afghanistan's bowling, led by Bilal Sami's three wickets, kept Sri Lanka in check.

Afghanistan's response, although stumbling initially, stabilized through a crucial partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli. With strong finishes from Karim Janat and Mohammad Ishaq, Afghanistan sealed their victory, highlighting a disappointing performance from Sri Lanka's bowling attack that failed to defend their score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

