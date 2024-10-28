Left Menu

Sergio Perez Criticizes Rival Liam Lawson in High-Stakes Red Bull Drama

Sergio Perez criticized Liam Lawson following a clash during the Mexican Grand Prix, accusing him of having the wrong attitude for Formula One. Perez's frustrations mount amid a challenging season, impacting his Red Bull seat prospects. He urged Lawson to adopt a more humble approach to improve his racing conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 06:20 IST
Sergio Perez expressed his dissatisfaction with fellow Formula One driver Liam Lawson after their encounter at the Mexican Grand Prix, held at Perez's home track on Sunday. Lawson, considered a possible successor to Perez's Red Bull seat, faced criticism for his on-track conduct.

Despite starting 18th, Perez advanced to 13th place but suffered a setback after a five-second penalty for a false start. His collision with Lawson further marred his performance. Perez accused the young New Zealander of reckless driving, echoing recent incidents involving other drivers like Fernando Alonso and Franco Colapinto.

Perez emphasized the need for humility and a better attitude from Lawson, whose aggressive driving style has raised eyebrows. As tensions rise within the Red Bull team, speculation about Perez's future grows, given Lawson's potential as a formidable competitor for his seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

