Thrilling Victory for Sainz in Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz claimed victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix, marking Ferrari's first win in Mexico since 1990. Verstappen faced penalties, impacting his position, and Norris edged out Leclerc for second. The stirring race saw Sainz triumph with strong strategic maneuvers amidst a competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 07:15 IST
In a gripping twist at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz secured a landmark victory for Ferrari, their first at this venue since 1990. The win was hard-fought, with Sainz executing a series of impressive maneuvers to outpace competition and claim his fourth career triumph.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced challenges, receiving double penalties for collisions involving McLaren's Lando Norris. The on-track skirmishes led to Verstappen's sixth-place finish, while Norris capitalized on these confrontations to significantly narrow the championship gulf, reducing Verstappen's lead to 47 points.

Sainz's strategic prowess was evident as he regained the lead early after Verstappen's initial front-run success was cut short. Meanwhile, Mercedes showcased strong performance, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell securing fourth and fifth place respectively in an eventful race.

