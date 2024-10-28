Left Menu

Indian Duo Triumphs at WTT Feeder Cagliari 2024!

Krittwika Roy and Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched the women's doubles title at the WTT Feeder Cagliari 2024 in Italy. The Indian pair defeated South Korea's Yoo Siwoo and Kim Haeun 3-1. Despite a mixed doubles semifinal exit, Ghorpade's efforts shone through, showcasing Indian talent on the global table tennis stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:10 IST
Indian Duo Triumphs at WTT Feeder Cagliari 2024!
Krittwika Roy and Yashaswini Ghorpade. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stunning showcase of skill and determination, the Indian duo of Krittwika Roy and Yashaswini Ghorpade clinched the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Cagliari 2024 tournament in Italy on Sunday. Their 3-1 victory against South Korea's Yoo Siwoo and Kim Haeun, with scores of 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, and 11-2, earned them the prestigious title, according to Olympics.com.

Prior to this decisive victory, Krittwika and Yashaswini maintained an impressive tournament run. They initially defeated the Italian team of Arianna Barani and Maria Picu with a clean 3-0 score in their opening round. Their winning streak continued in the quarterfinals, where they eliminated Japan's Sachi Aoki and Sakura Yokoi with the same commanding performance. Securing their spot in the final, the Indian duo outplayed Germany's fourth-seeded Sophia Klee and Franziska Schreiner with a 3-1 triumph.

Ghorpade also made significant strides in the mixed doubles category alongside Harmeet Desai. The pair made it to the semifinals but fell to Italy's John Oyebode and Gaia Monfardini with a 3-0 loss. In singles, Ghorpade's journey concluded in the round of 16 against South Korea's formidable Lee Daeun, while Harmeet faced an unexpected defeat in the men's singles quarterfinals to Malta's rising star Amirreza Abbasi, an entry through qualifiers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

