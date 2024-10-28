Harshit Rana: Rising Star's Journey to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Squad

Delhi's promising pacer Harshit Rana, who has earned a spot in India's Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, views this selection as a crucial milestone. Rana, whose on-field competitive spirit matches that of the Australians, was among several new faces chosen for the series.

Reflecting on his inclusion, Rana said securing a place on the tour was a surprise yet significant achievement. "Getting named for the Australia tour was a big deal for me," Rana told ESPNCricinfo, explaining that he only learned of his selection once the squad was announced, despite hints of his possible inclusion during team preparations.

Rana's international debut awaits, but his experience with India's white-ball teams following a standout IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 has been invaluable. The 22-year-old credits interactions with seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and discussions with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, for his development.

