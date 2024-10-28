Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Disappointing Start
Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a lackluster start to the Premier League season, currently placing 14th in the standings. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over as interim head coach while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Ten Hag's tenure faced challenges, including injuries and poor performances.
Manchester United has dismissed Erik ten Hag from his role as manager due to a disappointing start to the season. The club, currently sitting 14th in the Premier League, made the announcement on Monday.
In a statement, Manchester United confirmed that Ten Hag has left and named Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team as they seek a permanent successor.
The decision comes after speculation about Ten Hag's future, despite his new contract extension. His tenure saw the team struggle with injuries and inconsistent performances, highlighting the club's continued challenges since finishing eighth last season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
