Left Menu

Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Disappointing Start

Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a lackluster start to the Premier League season, currently placing 14th in the standings. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over as interim head coach while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Ten Hag's tenure faced challenges, including injuries and poor performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:37 IST
Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Disappointing Start
Manchester United

Manchester United has dismissed Erik ten Hag from his role as manager due to a disappointing start to the season. The club, currently sitting 14th in the Premier League, made the announcement on Monday.

In a statement, Manchester United confirmed that Ten Hag has left and named Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team as they seek a permanent successor.

The decision comes after speculation about Ten Hag's future, despite his new contract extension. His tenure saw the team struggle with injuries and inconsistent performances, highlighting the club's continued challenges since finishing eighth last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024