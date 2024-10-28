The Inevitable Fall of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United's manager came to an end amid mixed opinions. Despite breaking a long trophy drought, inconsistent performances and excessive spending overshadowed his achievements. His inability to establish a cohesive playing style along with tactical missteps led to his departure.
Erik ten Hag's departure from Manchester United, after a 2 1/2-year stint, has sparked diverse opinions among fans. His era, although ending United's 40-year trophy wait, was marred by heavy spending and underwhelming performances.
Under Ten Hag's management, the club invested around £615 million, focusing heavily on Dutch players. However, few signings delivered the expected returns. Notably, Antony's £95 million transfer yielded minimal impact.
The absence of a distinct playing philosophy compounded Ten Hag's woes. His tactical decisions often lacked coherence, contrasting with rivals like Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Despite bringing home two domestic cups, the lack of clear identity and strategy ultimately sealed Ten Hag's fate.
