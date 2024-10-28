Ajinkya Rahane: Thriving Under Pressure

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has made a career out of embracing challenges on the cricket field, particularly during times when his team was under immense pressure. Reflecting on his journey, Rahane shared his affinity for tough situations, saying, "Wherever there are challenges, I love it. I've always managed to score when the team was in dire straits, at 30/3, 20/3, or 50/3, and helped us reach a respectable score with some of my best innings."

Rahane's fondness for playing in challenging conditions traces back to his early career. "I always loved challenges where the ball moves, seams, or bounces," he stated in a Star Sports promotional clip. His formative years at the Wankhede Stadium, where he encountered lively bounce on challenging pitches, were instrumental in shaping his enduring resilience against tough bowling spells. "Since my Under-14 days, I've played cricket at the old Wankhede, where wickets were lively with solid bounce," he recalled.

These rigorous conditions have turned Rahane into a player who thrives under pressure, often rising to the occasion when his team needs it the most. Since his international debut in 2011, he has represented India across all formats, accumulating 8,414 runs in 195 matches and 251 innings, with an average of 35.95, including 15 centuries and 51 fifties. His highest score is 188. With 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, and 2,962 runs in 90 ODIs at an average of 35.26 with three centuries and 24 fifties, Rahane's contributions have been pivotal. In the T20s, Rahane scored 375 runs with an average of 20.83, including one fifty.

