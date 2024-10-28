The Shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson: A Legacy Hard to Follow

The iconic managerial tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United continues to set an unyielding standard for his successors. Erik ten Hag is the latest manager to exit, unable to match the legacy of success Ferguson established during his 26-year reign, marked by 39 trophy wins.

Ferguson's managerial journey wasn't all smooth sailing, with a seven-year wait for a league title. Yet, it transformed United's culture and expectations into one of relentless success. Post-Ferguson, United's struggle to reclaim domestic and European dominance has been evident.

Managers like David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have each faced challenges, reflecting the shifting demands and pressures to revive the glory era. Ten Hag's departure signifies the ongoing quest for a leader who can live up to the illustrious Ferguson era.

(With inputs from agencies.)