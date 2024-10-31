Left Menu

Darcy Graham Makes Triumphant Return to Scotland Rugby Squad

Darcy Graham returns to the Scotland rugby team for the first time since last year’s World Cup. After overcoming injuries, the winger showcases his form with Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. Graham joins a lineup featuring homegrown talent for the test against Fiji at Murrayfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:32 IST
Darcy Graham Makes Triumphant Return to Scotland Rugby Squad

Darcy Graham makes a significant comeback to Scotland's rugby union team for Saturday's test match against Fiji, marking his first international appearance since the World Cup last year.

The talented winger, who has scored 24 tries for his national side, returns to top form after struggling with injuries, showcasing his skills in Edinburgh's United Rugby Championship matches this season.

Coach Gregor Townsend also named British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price in the starting lineup, while Sione Tuipulotu will captain the side. This match is one of four November tests, with the squad primarily consisting of home-based players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024