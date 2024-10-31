Darcy Graham Makes Triumphant Return to Scotland Rugby Squad
Darcy Graham returns to the Scotland rugby team for the first time since last year’s World Cup. After overcoming injuries, the winger showcases his form with Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. Graham joins a lineup featuring homegrown talent for the test against Fiji at Murrayfield.
Darcy Graham makes a significant comeback to Scotland's rugby union team for Saturday's test match against Fiji, marking his first international appearance since the World Cup last year.
The talented winger, who has scored 24 tries for his national side, returns to top form after struggling with injuries, showcasing his skills in Edinburgh's United Rugby Championship matches this season.
Coach Gregor Townsend also named British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price in the starting lineup, while Sione Tuipulotu will captain the side. This match is one of four November tests, with the squad primarily consisting of home-based players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
