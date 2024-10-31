Darcy Graham Makes Triumphant Return to Scotland Rugby Squad

Darcy Graham makes a significant comeback to Scotland's rugby union team for Saturday's test match against Fiji, marking his first international appearance since the World Cup last year.

The talented winger, who has scored 24 tries for his national side, returns to top form after struggling with injuries, showcasing his skills in Edinburgh's United Rugby Championship matches this season.

Coach Gregor Townsend also named British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Ali Price in the starting lineup, while Sione Tuipulotu will captain the side. This match is one of four November tests, with the squad primarily consisting of home-based players.

(With inputs from agencies.)