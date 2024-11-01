England Looks to Rewrite History Against the All Blacks
England aims to overturn its losing streak against New Zealand, leveraging lessons from past defeats as highlighted by assistant coach Kevin Sinfield. England faces the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday, seeking victory aided by strategic refinements and a deeper understanding of their opponent's gameplay.
England's rugby team is eager to break their dismal home record against New Zealand as they prepare to face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday. Assistant coach Kevin Sinfield believes the team has gained valuable insights from previous defeats and is better prepared this time around.
In a detailed briefing, Sinfield noted England's narrow losses in New Zealand earlier this year. He acknowledged their improvement over the summer, highlighting the learnings that will inform this weekend's game strategy against the formidable All Blacks.
As New Zealand adapts under new coach Scott Robertson, Sinfield suggests preparation against them now poses a clearer, albeit challenging, task for England. Despite mixed results in the Rugby Championship, the team remains concentrated on delivering a strong performance.
