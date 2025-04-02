Sears and Hay Shine as New Zealand Seals ODI Series

Mitchell Hay nearly reached the coveted century mark as Ben Sears took five crucial wickets, propelling New Zealand to an 84-run triumph over Pakistan in Hamilton's second one-day international match. This victory has granted New Zealand an indisputable 2-0 lead in their current three-match series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Hay revived the New Zealand innings in a dramatic fashion by amassing 22 runs in the final over, launched by Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim. His performance concluded with a remarkable 99 not out off 78 deliveries, setting New Zealand up for a total score of 292-8, with significant assistance from Muhammad Abbas, who contributed 41 runs.

Pakistan faced challenges in the aggressive playing conditions, losing their way as New Zealand's pace bowlers, including Sears, Jacob Duffy, and Will O'Rourke, exploited the conditions. Haris Rauf's concussion scare and Naseem Shah's defiant 51-run effort in vain highlighted the pressure. The match ultimately concluded with Pakistan bowing out at 208 runs in 41.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)